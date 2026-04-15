Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Update

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 47,750 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the March 15th total of 85,750 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCTF remained flat at $1.21 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

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Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hainan Meilan International Airport Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: HMCTF) is the state-owned operator and developer of Hainan Meilan International Airport, located in Haikou, the capital city of Hainan Province, China. As the primary aviation gateway to China’s southernmost province, the company is responsible for the planning, construction, operation and management of airport facilities serving both passenger and cargo traffic.

The company’s core business activities encompass passenger terminal services, air cargo logistics, ground handling, fueling and aircraft maintenance support.

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