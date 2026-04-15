Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 121,043 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the March 15th total of 181,731 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,329 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 91.1 days.

Elementis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EMNSF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,225. Elementis has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15.

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Elementis Company Profile

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Elementis plc is a London‐based specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets performance‐enhancing additives and ingredients across a range of industrial and consumer markets. The company’s product portfolio is organized into two primary divisions: Specialty Additives and Surfactants. Specialty Additives includes rheology modifiers, corrosion inhibitors and metalworking fluids that are used in coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers. The Surfactants division produces emulsifiers, wetting agents and demulsifiers that find applications in oilfield chemicals, personal care products and various industrial processes.

Elementis supplies its products globally, with manufacturing and research facilities in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.

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