Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 950 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATYM. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,075 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atalaya Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 955.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATYM
Atalaya Mining Stock Performance
Atalaya Mining Company Profile
Atalaya is a European copper producer that owns and operates the Proyecto Riotinto complex in southwest Spain. Atalaya’s shares trade on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market under the symbol “ATYM”.
Atalaya’s operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a central processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto, such as Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, Atalaya has a phased earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Cobre San Rafael S.L., which fully owns the Proyecto Touro brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain, as well as a 99.9% interest in Proyecto Ossa Morena.
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