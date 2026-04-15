Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 950 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATYM. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,075 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atalaya Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 955.

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Atalaya Mining Stock Performance

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Shares of ATYM traded down GBX 11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 798. 679,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,081. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 347 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,094. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 861.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 802.09. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28.

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Atalaya is a European copper producer that owns and operates the Proyecto Riotinto complex in southwest Spain. Atalaya’s shares trade on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market under the symbol “ATYM”.

Atalaya’s operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a central processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto, such as Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, Atalaya has a phased earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Cobre San Rafael S.L., which fully owns the Proyecto Touro brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain, as well as a 99.9% interest in Proyecto Ossa Morena.

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