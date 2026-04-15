COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94. 910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, COSCO SHIPPING has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CICOF

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78.

(Get Free Report)

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) is a global integrated shipping enterprise specializing in container liner services, bulk cargo transportation and comprehensive logistics solutions. As one of the world’s leading container carriers, the company operates a modern fleet of container vessels, dry bulk carriers and multipurpose ships. Its core offerings include scheduled liner services across key trade lanes, chartering services, ship management and terminal operations.

The company delivers end-to-end supply chain support through its logistics arm, which provides warehousing, inland transportation, freight forwarding and intermodal container services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.