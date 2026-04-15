Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Shares Up 5.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.4488 and last traded at $3.17. 2,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WZZZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Wizz Air to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Wizz Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Wizz Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Wizz Air Price Performance

Wizz Air Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01.

(Get Free Report)

Wizz Air Holdings plc, trading on the OTC market under the symbol WZZZY, is a Hungary-based low-cost airline group headquartered in Budapest. The company provides scheduled passenger air transportation using a single-aisle Airbus fleet, operating under a no-frills model that offers basic fares with optional ancillary services. Wizz Air focuses on cost-efficient operations through high aircraft utilization, direct sales channels and streamlined ground handling processes.

The airline operates a fleet composed primarily of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, serving more than 170 destinations across Central, Eastern and Western Europe, as well as select markets in the Middle East and North Africa.

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