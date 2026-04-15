VEON (VEON) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Diversified Comm Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare VEON to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
21.3% of VEON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk & Volatility
VEON has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VEON’s competitors have a beta of 0.55, indicating that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|VEON
|$4.40 billion
|$532.00 million
|7.07
|VEON Competitors
|$16.25 billion
|$1.14 billion
|1.20
VEON’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than VEON. VEON is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares VEON and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|VEON
|12.12%
|47.86%
|8.49%
|VEON Competitors
|1.80%
|10.98%
|3.06%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for VEON and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|VEON
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3.25
|VEON Competitors
|422
|1327
|1472
|120
|2.39
VEON presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.28%. As a group, “Diversified Comm Services” companies have a potential upside of 19.21%. Given VEON’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VEON has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
VEON beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology. The company also sells equipment, infrastructure, and accessories. VEON Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
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