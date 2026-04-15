KinderCare Learning Companies (KLC) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

KinderCare Learning Companies (NYSE:KLC – Get Free Report) is one of 36 public companies in the “SCHOOLS” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare KinderCare Learning Companies to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.1% of shares of all “SCHOOLS” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of KinderCare Learning Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of shares of all “SCHOOLS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Profitability

This table compares KinderCare Learning Companies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KinderCare Learning Companies -4.13% 9.85% 2.28% KinderCare Learning Companies Competitors 6.94% 4.90% 5.12%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KinderCare Learning Companies $2.73 billion -$112.88 million -3.27 KinderCare Learning Companies Competitors $1.00 billion $62.93 million 15.19

This table compares KinderCare Learning Companies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

KinderCare Learning Companies has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. KinderCare Learning Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for KinderCare Learning Companies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KinderCare Learning Companies 3 5 1 0 1.78 KinderCare Learning Companies Competitors 379 768 1408 78 2.45

KinderCare Learning Companies presently has a consensus price target of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 49.07%. As a group, “SCHOOLS” companies have a potential upside of 22.83%. Given KinderCare Learning Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KinderCare Learning Companies is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

KinderCare Learning Companies has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KinderCare Learning Companies’ competitors have a beta of 0.23, suggesting that their average stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KinderCare Learning Companies competitors beat KinderCare Learning Companies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About KinderCare Learning Companies

(Get Free Report)

KinderCare Learning Companies Inc. is a provider of high-quality early childhood education by center capacity. KinderCare Learning Companies Inc. is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

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