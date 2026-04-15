Comparing Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC) & Fatpipe Inc/UT (NASDAQ:FATN)

Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC – Get Free Report) and Fatpipe Inc/UT (NASDAQ:FATN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Black Titan and Fatpipe Inc/UT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Titan N/A N/A N/A Fatpipe Inc/UT N/A 5.28% 3.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Black Titan and Fatpipe Inc/UT”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Titan $180,000.00 83.86 -$4.71 million ($2.95) -0.51 Fatpipe Inc/UT $17.86 million 1.76 $974,400.00 $0.07 32.29

Fatpipe Inc/UT has higher revenue and earnings than Black Titan. Black Titan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fatpipe Inc/UT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Black Titan and Fatpipe Inc/UT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Titan 1 0 0 0 1.00 Fatpipe Inc/UT 1 0 1 0 2.00

Fatpipe Inc/UT has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 253.98%. Given Fatpipe Inc/UT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fatpipe Inc/UT is more favorable than Black Titan.

Summary

Fatpipe Inc/UT beats Black Titan on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Titan

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Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developingproprietary therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, cancer, and other serious and life threatening diseases. In the central nervous system arena, the company is developing iloperidone, which is clinical testing for schizophrenia through a licensing and development agreement with Novartis Pharma AG. Novartis has tradenamed the product Zomaril.

About Fatpipe Inc/UT

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FatPipe is a pioneer in enterprise-class, application-aware, secure software-defined wide area network (“SD-WAN”) solutions for organizations, including enterprises, communication service providers, security service providers, government organizations, and middle-market companies. Organizations, large and small, have become increasingly dependent on their information technology (“IT”) network infrastructure for data access and communications, and the critical importance of network reliability, extensibility, and durability has continued to grow as the volume of traffic across those networks expands. The management, monitoring, and security of an organization’s network has become increasingly complicated in an era of growing demands from remote work, increasing connectivity points, and disparate operations, while network integrity is challenged by ever more sophisticated cyber threats. These factors are conspiring to increase an organization’s reliance on its computer networks while simultaneously making the management and maintenance of those networks more costly and complex. We are dedicated to continually improving the way organizations connect, ensuring their networks are secure, reliable, and support their continued success. Our commitment lies in empowering our customers with a seamless and dependable connectivity infrastructure that safeguards their critical data and fosters business continuity. We further aim to ensure our customers have unparalleled insights into their network operations. Through our integrated suite of software solutions, we offer our customers a reliable and secure platform to support mission-critical applications running on cloud, hybrid cloud and on-premise networks. Our core offerings include SD-WAN, secure access service edge (“SASE”), and network monitoring service (“NMS”) software solutions, each of which is typically offered to our customers as a subscription service. These solutions address a broad set of network management needs and include an integrated set of capabilities to automate the complex requirements of network optimization. The market for these network services is large, global in nature and growing at attractive rates. The total global market for SD-WAN solutions and services, our core offering, was estimated by the Maia Research Report to grow from $4.5 billion in 2022 to over $17.6 billion in 2030. The Maia Research Report also projects the total market size for SASE software and platforms to expand from $6.4 billion in 2022 to $27.2 billion in 2030, and the total market for NMS to grow from $2.0 billion to $4.4 billion over the same period. Each of these individual markets are expected to grow at a compounded rate of between 10% and 20% through 2030, with SD-WAN’s projected growth rate to be approximately 18.5% through 2030. Our principal executive office is located in Salt Lake City, UT.

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