First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$42.50 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.24.

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First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FM traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$38.79. 1,391,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,293.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.50. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$15.59 and a 1 year high of C$45.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$35.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.46.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.55872 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

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First Quantum is engaged in the production of copper, nickel and gold, and related activities including exploration and development. The Company has operating mines located in Zambia, Türkiye and Mauritania. The Company’s Cobre Panamá mine was placed into a phase of Preservation and Safe Management in November 2023. The Company’s Ravensthorpe mine was placed into a care and maintenance process in May 2024. The Company is progressing the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina and is exploring La Granja and the Haquira copper deposits in Peru.

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