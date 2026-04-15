iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $169.80 and last traded at $169.80, with a volume of 6275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.04.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.89.

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Institutional Trading of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 87.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,845 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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