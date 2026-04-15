Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Up 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $15.3090. 2,728,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 10,192,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Uranium Energy from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Uranium Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Mkm set a $17.00 target price on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Uranium Energy from $26.50 to $26.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.66.

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Uranium Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 30,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Uranium Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in Uranium Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 15,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

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Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company’s core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy’s approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company’s primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

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