Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH) Shares Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc (LON:DFCH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 57.70 and last traded at GBX 58. Approximately 98,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 310,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.80.

Distribution Finance Capital Trading Down 0.0%

The stock has a market cap of £96.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of -20,564.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.16.

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Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported GBX 8.30 EPS for the quarter. Distribution Finance Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 20.97%. Equities analysts expect that Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Distribution Finance Capital

In related news, insider Mark Stephens bought 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 58 per share, for a total transaction of £4,966.54. Also, insider Sameera Khaliq bought 14,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 66 per share, with a total value of £9,790.44. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

DF Capital is a speciality lender providing flexible financing solutions that support the sales and growth of manufacturers, dealers and distributors operating in attractive underserved retail markets across the UK.

Today, DF Capital supports roughly 1,500 dealers and 100 manufacturers, across the leisure, commercial and powersports sectors and recently launched its asset finance proposition, giving DF Capital access to larger adjacent markets and positioning the group firmly as a multi-product lender.

As a bank, DF Capital’s lending is supported by its award-winning savings products, scalable digital platform, and commitment to exceptional customer service, serving approximately 14,000 customers through its Manchester-based support team.

DF Capital’s goal is simple: to do the best for its customers, its communities, and its people.

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