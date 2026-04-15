Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE:DFH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.4150, with a volume of 83167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DFH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citizens Jmp raised Dream Finders Homes to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Finders Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

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Dream Finders Homes Trading Down 3.5%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.94.

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $998.38. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.02%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 701.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4,853.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 11.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes is a residential homebuilder that specializes in the design, marketing and construction of single‐family homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates a semi‐custom building model that allows homebuyers to select from a range of floor plans and interior finishes, blending the efficiency of production building with the appeal of personalized design options. Dream Finders Homes emphasizes customer engagement through design studios and online tools, guiding buyers through each stage of the homebuilding process from lot selection to move-in.

Since its founding in 2015, Dream Finders Homes has focused on master‐planned and mixed-use communities, often collaborating with community developers to create integrated neighborhoods.

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