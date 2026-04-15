Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Up 7.5% – Still a Buy?

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 4,049,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 12,893,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Energy Fuels to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $26.75 to $27.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.94.

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Energy Fuels Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 30.69 and a quick ratio of 28.34. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -54.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 130.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

In related news, VP Curtis Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 112,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,034.80. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $156,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 157,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,557.06. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock worth $1,361,200. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 3,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company’s core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels’ operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

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