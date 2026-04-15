Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 62,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 50,382 shares.The stock last traded at $12.91 and had previously closed at $12.9450.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Orkla Asa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orkla Asa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Orkla Asa Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52.

Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Orkla Asa had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 16.06%.

Orkla Asa Company Profile

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Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS: ORKLY) is a leading Norwegian industrial group with a strong focus on branded consumer goods, aluminium solutions and strategic investments. Founded in 1654 as a regional copper mine in Orkdal, Trøndelag, the company has evolved over centuries into a diversified conglomerate headquartered in Oslo. Orkla’s portfolio spans fast-moving consumer goods, including food, snacks, confectionery and personal care products, alongside advanced aluminium solutions and financial investments in select industries.

Within its branded consumer goods division, Orkla operates several business areas: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery & Snacks, Orkla Care and Orkla Food Ingredients.

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