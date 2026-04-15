Short Interest in Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD) Decreases By 46.1%

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,810 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the March 15th total of 3,356 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,547 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ BULD traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $29.80. 3,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450. Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $4.17 million, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.48.

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The Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (BULD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics & 3D Printing index. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to robotics and 3D printing. BULD was launched on May 4, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

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