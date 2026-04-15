Industrial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 15th

Caterpillar, Coherent, and Inflection Point Acquisition are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that manufacture goods, machinery, equipment or provide industrial services—for example manufacturers, construction firms, aerospace and defense contractors, transportation and logistics providers, and industrial conglomerates. For investors, these stocks are typically cyclical and sensitive to economic growth, interest rates, and raw‑material costs, so they are often used to gain exposure to industrial activity or diversify a portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

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Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Coherent (COHR)

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and optical and laser systems and subsystems for the use in the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networking, Materials, and Lasers.

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Inflection Point Acquisition (IPAX)

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