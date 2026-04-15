Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $65,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $49,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MTD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,459.58.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total value of $1,128,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,288 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,714.56. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,342.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $962.54 and a 1-year high of $1,525.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,300.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,367.84.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $0.60. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 495.07%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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