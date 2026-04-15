Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Trading Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.57 and last traded at $63.57. 1,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 6,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.38.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Trading Up 1.0%
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.71.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.1155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies. These companies are principally engaged in providing either energy, water or natural gas utilities, as well as services designed to promote or enhance the transmission of voice, data and video over various communications media, including wireline, wireless (terrestrial-based), satellite and cable.
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