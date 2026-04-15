Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Trading Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.57 and last traded at $63.57. 1,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 6,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.38.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Trading Up 1.0%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.71.

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Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.1155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

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PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies. These companies are principally engaged in providing either energy, water or natural gas utilities, as well as services designed to promote or enhance the transmission of voice, data and video over various communications media, including wireline, wireless (terrestrial-based), satellite and cable.

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