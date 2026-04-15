AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Trading Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 8,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 28,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

AEX Gold Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a market cap of C$109.80 million and a PE ratio of -4.31. The company has a current ratio of 19.90, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.62.

AEX Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AEX Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. It holds interests in licenses covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland. The company was formerly known as Alopex Gold Inc and changed its name to AEX Gold Inc in June 2018. AEX Gold Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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