SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 30th

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SRV.UN stock opened at C$15.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$132.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.96. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$12.29 and a 52 week high of C$16.15.

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SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

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SIR Royalty Income Fund (The fund) holds an investment in SIR (Service Inspired Restaurant) Corp. The company is a privately held corporation that owns and operates a diverse portfolio of restaurants in Canada. It has concept restaurant brands, including Jack Astor’s Bar and Grill and Canyon Creek Chop House, Scaddabush/Alice Fazooli’s and signature restaurant brands. The fund receives distribution income from its investment in the Partnership and interest income from the SIR Loan. It generates revenue through the license and royalty agreement from its investments in partnership.

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