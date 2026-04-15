SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 30th

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of SRV.UN stock opened at C$15.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$132.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.96. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$12.29 and a 52 week high of C$16.15.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
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