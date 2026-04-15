T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI) Short Interest Down 23.6% in March

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,342 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 18,772 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,861 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $616,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 36,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $403,000.

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T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF stock opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $381.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.77. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

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