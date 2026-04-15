ON (NYSE:ONON) CEO Martin Hoffmann Sells 4,150 Shares

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) CEO Martin Hoffmann sold 4,150 shares of ON stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $140,892.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,393,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,305,896.05. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Martin Hoffmann also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 6th, Martin Hoffmann sold 4,150 shares of ON stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $139,357.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Martin Hoffmann sold 4,150 shares of ON stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $165,128.50.

ON Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of ON stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONON. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research downgraded ON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 price target on ON in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ON

Institutional Trading of ON

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ON by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ON by 305.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after buying an additional 118,498 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ON by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

About ON

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On Holding AG, commonly known as On, is a Swiss performance footwear and apparel company headquartered in Zurich. Founded in 2010, the company designs, develops and sells running shoes, performance apparel and accessories for road, trail and everyday use. On’s product philosophy centers on engineered cushioning and responsiveness intended to serve both serious athletes and lifestyle consumers.

On is best known for its proprietary midsole technology and distinctive sole architecture, marketed under names such as the Cloud family of shoes and related performance lines.

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