Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Worldline Price Performance

Shares of WWLNF opened at $0.31 on Monday. Worldline has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Worldline alerts:

About Worldline

(Get Free Report)

Worldline is a global leader in payment and transactional services, providing end-to-end solutions to merchants, banks and public sector organizations. Headquartered in France, the company specializes in secure payment processing, digital banking services and mobility solutions, supporting seamless customer experiences across online, in-store and mobile channels.

Worldline’s core offerings include merchant acquiring and point-of-sale services, card and digital payment processing, issuer processing and digital account services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.