Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMTI. Wall Street Zen cut Sanara MedTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Sanara MedTech in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research lowered Sanara MedTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sanara MedTech in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanara MedTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Sanara MedTech stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. Sanara MedTech has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $169.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $27.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Sanara MedTech will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanara MedTech

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 351.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 63,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sanara MedTech by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 44.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanara MedTech is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative devices for ear, nose and throat (ENT) healthcare. The company’s core offering centers on minimally invasive sinus dilation systems designed to treat chronic sinusitis and related conditions. These products leverage balloon catheter technology to expand sinus pathways and improve patient outcomes while reducing recovery times. In addition to sinus solutions, the portfolio extends to procedural tools and implants for otology and cranial applications.

With its legacy rooted in the assets of a former Johnson & Johnson business, Sanara MedTech combines decades of research and development in ENT therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.