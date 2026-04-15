Washington Growth Strategies LLC Acquires 14,284 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ

Washington Growth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,284 shares during the period. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Washington Growth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Washington Growth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 224.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 54.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period.

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SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.98. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $52.81 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.31.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index. The EURO STOXX Index is a broad liquid subset of the STOXX Europe 600 Index. The Index captures approximately 60% of the free-float market capitalization of the EURO STOXX Total Market Index, which in turn covers approximately 95% of the free float market capitalization of the represented countries.

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