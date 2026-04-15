Financial Survey: L’Oreal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) and Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

L’Oreal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) and Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

L’Oreal has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newell Brands has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares L’Oreal and Newell Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L’Oreal N/A N/A N/A Newell Brands -3.96% 9.17% 2.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

0.4% of L’Oreal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Newell Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Newell Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

L’Oreal pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Newell Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Newell Brands pays out -41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for L’Oreal and Newell Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L’Oreal 1 5 5 1 2.50 Newell Brands 1 6 4 0 2.27

Newell Brands has a consensus price target of $5.23, suggesting a potential upside of 29.33%. Given Newell Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Newell Brands is more favorable than L’Oreal.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares L’Oreal and Newell Brands”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L’Oreal $49.83 billion 4.55 $6.93 billion N/A N/A Newell Brands $7.20 billion 0.24 -$285.00 million ($0.68) -5.94

L’Oreal has higher revenue and earnings than Newell Brands.

Summary

Newell Brands beats L’Oreal on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L’Oreal

(Get Free Report)

L'Oréal S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products. The company provides its products under the L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Stylenanda, Essie, Dark & Lovely, Mixa, Magic Mask, Niley, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent, Armani, Kiehl's Since 1851, Helena Rubinstein, Biotherm, Shu Uemura, IT Cosmetics, Ralph Lauren Fragrance, Urban Decay, Mugler, Valentino, Viktor&Rolf, Azzaro, Prada, Cacharel, Maison Margela Fragrance, Diesel, Yue Sai, Atelier Colonge, Carita, Takami, Aesop, L'Oréal Professionnel Paris, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix, Pureology, Pulp Riot, La Roche-Posay, Vichy, CeraVe, SkinCeuticals, and Skinbetter Science brands. It sells its products through distribution channels, such as hair salons, local stores, e-commerce, travel retail, mass market retail, department store perfumeries, pharmacies, drug stores, medi-spas, and free-standing stores. L'Oréal S.A. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

About Newell Brands

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands; small appliances under the Breville brand name in Europe; food and home storage products under the FoodSaver, Rubbermaid, Ball, and Sistema brands; fresh preserving products; vacuum sealing products; and gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon brand; and home fragrance products under the WoodWick and Yankee Candle brands. The Learning and Development segment offers writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity-based products; labeling solutions; and baby gear and infant care products under the Dymo, Elmer's, EXPO, Graco, NUK, Paper Mate, Parker, and Sharpie brands. The Outdoor and Recreation segment provides outdoor and outdoor-related products, inlcuding technical apparel and on-the-go beverageware under the Campingaz, Coleman, Contigo, and Marmot brands. It serves warehouse clubs, department and drug/grocery stores, mass merchants, home centers, commercial products distributors, specialty retailers, office superstores and supply stores, contract stationers, e-commerce retailers, and sporting goods, as well as direct to consumers online, select contract customers, and other professional customers. Newell Brands Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

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