Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,543 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $38,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,440,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,800,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,744 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,707,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,128,000 after purchasing an additional 271,970 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,051,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,374,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,582,000 after purchasing an additional 967,117 shares in the last quarter.

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Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of CGGR opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.18. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $45.83.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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