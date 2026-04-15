Paycore Minerals (CVE:CORE) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Paycore Minerals Inc. (CVE:CORE – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.38. Approximately 39,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 133,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Paycore Minerals Stock Down 0.4%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58.

Paycore Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycore Minerals Inc operates as a junior exploration company. The company explores for gold, lead, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the FAD property located on the Eureka-Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, the United States. The company is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

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