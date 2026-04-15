Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 40,390 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 53,184 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,899 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of AVK opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $13.10.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.1172 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE: AVK) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through current income and capital appreciation. The Fund is managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker AVK. It offers investors a blend of equity and fixed-income exposures through a single vehicle designed to deliver regular distributions.
The Fund’s core strategy centers on convertible securities—such as convertible bonds and preferred stocks—issued by U.S.
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