FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RISR) Short Interest Update

FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RISR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 22,689 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the March 15th total of 41,397 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,811 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 1,409.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 60,108 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning bought a new position in FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,713,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 97,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 31,178 shares during the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

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FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of RISR stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 52,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,285. FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $37.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01.

FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF Announces Dividend

FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%.

(Get Free Report)

The FolioBeyond Rising Rates ETF (RISR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide income and protect against rising interest rates through exposure to interest-only MBS and US Treasury bonds. The fund is actively managed. RISR was launched on Sep 30, 2021 and is managed by Beyond.

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