Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Rises By 86.4%

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,529,148 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the March 15th total of 820,271 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,886,703 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QID stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.11. 17,052,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,697,283. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68.

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ProShares UltraShort QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraShort QQQ

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QID. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 35,595 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 1,051.2% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 55,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 50,774 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period.

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ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization. The Index reflects companies across industry groups, including computer hardware and software, telecommunications, retail/wholesale trade and biotechnology.

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