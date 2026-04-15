Short Interest in Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC) Decreases By 38.7%

Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,366 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the March 15th total of 12,019 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,234 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicom in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Silicom Price Performance

Silicom stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36. The company has a market cap of $131.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.98. Silicom has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Silicom had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.54%.The firm had revenue of $16.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 4th quarter worth about $3,306,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicom Company Profile

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Silicom Ltd. is an Israel‐based provider of advanced networking infrastructure products designed to enhance data throughput, security, and functionality in enterprise, cloud, telecommunications, and edge‐computing environments. The company develops and manufactures a range of network interface cards (NICs), specialized adapters, and turnkey network appliances that support high‐performance packet processing, encryption, compression, and traffic optimization. Silicom’s solutions are engineered to offload complex network functions from central processing units, enabling customers to achieve greater efficiency, reliability, and scalability in their data centers.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Lod, Israel, Silicom has grown from a niche hardware developer into a global supplier of connectivity and networking solutions.

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