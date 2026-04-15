Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Down 37.8% in March

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,697,333 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the March 15th total of 7,548,037 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,126,440 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Up Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $5,570,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 1,604.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Gold Fields by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Gold Fields Price Performance

NYSE GFI traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.16. 3,172,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,799. Gold Fields has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $61.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Gold Fields Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $1.4419 dividend. This represents a yield of 633.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Gold Fields from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gold Fields

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company’s core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

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