Short Interest in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Declines By 39.8%

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 74,977 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the March 15th total of 124,630 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 308,277 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $54,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 708.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period.

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First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.06. 152,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,773. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.66. First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $34.33.

About First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover. The Index universe is defined as all component companies of the 24 developed-market country indexes in the Dow Jones Global Indexes family.

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