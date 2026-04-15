Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $48.2160 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.80 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 15.13%. On average, analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Down 0.0%

BHB opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $585.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.59. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $36.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 44.91%.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bar Harbor Bankshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bar Harbor Bankshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 137.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Ellsworth, Maine, and the parent of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. The company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking products and services, including deposit accounts, residential and commercial lending, wealth management, treasury and cash management, and online and mobile banking solutions. Its subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, operates branches across Maine and eastern New Hampshire, serving both individual and business clients with a focus on community banking relationships.

With roots tracing back to the late 19th century, Bar Harbor Bankshares has built its presence along the coast of Maine, extending from Casco Bay to Downeast communities, and into neighboring New Hampshire markets.

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