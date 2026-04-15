Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHVS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pharvaris in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Pharvaris from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Pharvaris from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

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Pharvaris Stock Performance

NASDAQ PHVS opened at $28.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of -2.58.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pharvaris news, CEO Berndt Modig sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $647,257.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,410.16. This trade represents a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 30.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Pharvaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel oral therapies for rare bradykinin-driven diseases. The company’s core mission is to address conditions characterized by uncontrolled activation of the plasma kallikrein-kinin system, with a primary emphasis on hereditary angioedema (HAE), a debilitating disorder marked by recurrent swelling episodes.

The company’s lead program, PHA121, is an investigational once-daily oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed for prophylactic treatment of HAE and is advancing through clinical trials.

Further Reading

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