Head-To-Head Survey: Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) versus Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bluejay Diagnostics and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluejay Diagnostics 1 0 0 0 1.00 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 4 5 0 0 1.56

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.95%. Given Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is more favorable than Bluejay Diagnostics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluejay Diagnostics N/A N/A -$6.85 million ($472.64) 0.00 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $19.63 billion 0.65 $1.11 billion $1.91 11.92

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Bluejay Diagnostics. Bluejay Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -145.52% -115.63% Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 5.03% 8.73% 4.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA beats Bluejay Diagnostics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

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Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a point-of-care device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops IL-6 for the monitoring of disease progression in critical care; as well as hsTNT/I and NT-proBNP for the monitoring of patients acuity with chest pain. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

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Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure. It also develops, manufactures, and distributes various health care products, including polysulfone dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, peritoneal dialysis cyclers, peritoneal dialysis solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, systems for water treatment, and acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. In addition, the company develops, acquires, and in-licenses renal pharmaceuticals; offers renal medications and supplies to patients at homes or to dialysis clinics; and provides vascular, cardiovascular, endovascular specialty, vascular care ambulatory surgery center, and physician nephrology and cardiology services. The company sells its products to dialysis clinics, hospitals, and specialized treatment clinics directly, as well as through local sales forces, independent distributors, dealers, and sales agents. Fresenius Medical Care AG was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

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