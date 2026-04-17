Contrasting Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) & New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR)

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) and New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Momentus has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Horizon Aircraft has a beta of 3.14, indicating that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Momentus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Momentus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentus $1.11 million 39.39 -$30.47 million ($70.54) -0.11 New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A $5.20 million ($0.68) -2.62

This table compares Momentus and New Horizon Aircraft”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

New Horizon Aircraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Momentus. New Horizon Aircraft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momentus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Momentus and New Horizon Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentus -2,744.86% -24,229.06% -150.76% New Horizon Aircraft N/A -476.57% -110.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Momentus and New Horizon Aircraft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentus 1 0 0 0 1.00 New Horizon Aircraft 1 0 2 0 2.33

New Horizon Aircraft has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 714.61%. Given New Horizon Aircraft’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Horizon Aircraft is more favorable than Momentus.

Summary

New Horizon Aircraft beats Momentus on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momentus

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Momentus Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About New Horizon Aircraft

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New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

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