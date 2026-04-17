Brokerages Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Price Target at $47.13

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.9677.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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