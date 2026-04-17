Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Shares Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.85 and last traded at $61.0820. 1,212,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,231,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.66.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Carrier Global this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Board declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.24/sh (annualized yield ~1.6%), signaling continued shareholder returns and helping support the share price. Carrier Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Board declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.24/sh (annualized yield ~1.6%), signaling continued shareholder returns and helping support the share price. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying by CEO David Gitlin (reported in recent market commentary) can be read as management confidence, which tends to be viewed positively by investors. Quiver Quantitative commentary

Insider buying by CEO David Gitlin (reported in recent market commentary) can be read as management confidence, which tends to be viewed positively by investors. Neutral Sentiment: BNP Paribas (Exane) initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and $62 price target (only modest upside from current levels), providing formal coverage but not a clear bullish catalyst. BNP Paribas initiates coverage

BNP Paribas (Exane) initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and $62 price target (only modest upside from current levels), providing formal coverage but not a clear bullish catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Evercore has begun coverage of CARR (coverage starts to increase analyst visibility and trading interest, but initial impact depends on published stance). Evercore Begins Coverage on Carrier Global

Evercore has begun coverage of CARR (coverage starts to increase analyst visibility and trading interest, but initial impact depends on published stance). Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put-option buying (≈13,175 puts, ~133% above typical daily put volume) signals increased short-term bearish bets and can amplify downside moves or volatility. (Options flow reported in market data entry.)

Unusually large put-option buying (≈13,175 puts, ~133% above typical daily put volume) signals increased short-term bearish bets and can amplify downside moves or volatility. (Options flow reported in market data entry.) Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst price-target reductions and investor focus on softer near-term HVAC demand and conservative 2026 commentary have pressured sentiment; several notes flagged weaker residential trends and trimmed upside, which helps explain intraday weakness. Quiver Quantitative analysis

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.79.

Carrier Global Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 460.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Company Profile

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Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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