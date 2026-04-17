Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Shares Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.85 and last traded at $61.0820. 1,212,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,231,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.66.
More Carrier Global News
Here are the key news stories impacting Carrier Global this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.24/sh (annualized yield ~1.6%), signaling continued shareholder returns and helping support the share price. Carrier Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Insider buying by CEO David Gitlin (reported in recent market commentary) can be read as management confidence, which tends to be viewed positively by investors. Quiver Quantitative commentary
- Neutral Sentiment: BNP Paribas (Exane) initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and $62 price target (only modest upside from current levels), providing formal coverage but not a clear bullish catalyst. BNP Paribas initiates coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Evercore has begun coverage of CARR (coverage starts to increase analyst visibility and trading interest, but initial impact depends on published stance). Evercore Begins Coverage on Carrier Global
- Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put-option buying (≈13,175 puts, ~133% above typical daily put volume) signals increased short-term bearish bets and can amplify downside moves or volatility. (Options flow reported in market data entry.)
- Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst price-target reductions and investor focus on softer near-term HVAC demand and conservative 2026 commentary have pressured sentiment; several notes flagged weaker residential trends and trimmed upside, which helps explain intraday weakness. Quiver Quantitative analysis
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.79.
Carrier Global Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Carrier Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 56.14%.
Institutional Trading of Carrier Global
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 460.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.
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