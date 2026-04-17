Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,135 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the March 15th total of 13,194 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HNSBF. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wedbush began coverage on Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Stock Performance

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Company Profile

HNSBF opened at $2.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $4.58.

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Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Lund, Sweden, focused on the development and commercialization of precision immunomodulatory therapies for rare diseases. The company’s proprietary platform centers on highly specific bacterial enzymes that selectively cleave immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies, offering a novel approach to desensitization and immunomodulation in transplant and autoimmune settings.

The lead asset, imlifidase (Idefirix), is an enzyme therapeutic designed to rapidly inactivate donor‐specific antibodies in highly sensitized kidney transplant patients.

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