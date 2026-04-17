Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Update

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,494 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 10,222 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,694 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $31.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $28.18.

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Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

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Gjensidige Forsikring ASA is a leading Nordic insurance company headquartered in Oslo, Norway, offering a broad range of property and casualty insurance products. The company’s core business activities encompass home, motor, and commercial insurance, supplemented by liability and accident coverage. Gjensidige also provides life and pension solutions, savings products and select banking services, enabling it to serve both retail and corporate customers with integrated risk-management offerings.

Through a multi-channel distribution model, Gjensidige reaches its customers via a network of local agents, brokers and digital platforms.

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