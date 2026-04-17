Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Shares Up 9.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Advantest Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $176.50 and last traded at $175.93. 8,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 76,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.97.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantest has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Advantest Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.64.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Advantest Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Advantest Company Profile

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Advantest Corporation (OTCMKTS: ATEYY) is a Japan-headquartered company that specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of semiconductor test equipment and related measurement systems. Its core business is supplying automatic test equipment (ATE) and test solutions used by semiconductor manufacturers, fabless companies and outsourced test houses to validate integrated circuits, memory products, system-on-chip (SoC) devices and a broad range of analog, digital and mixed-signal components.

The company’s product portfolio includes handlers and test systems for packaged devices and wafer-level test, testers for memory and logic devices, signal and measurement instruments, and test interface and support products.

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