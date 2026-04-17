Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.9140. Approximately 249,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,228,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGRO shares. Zacks Research cut Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.20 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised Adecoagro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial set a $9.00 target price on Adecoagro in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.53.

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Adecoagro Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -166.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.08.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $432.91 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adecoagro

In other news, CEO Mariano Bosch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 897,249 shares in the company, valued at $13,010,110.50. This trade represents a 10.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro Company Profile

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Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) is a leading agricultural and renewable energy company with core operations in South America. Founded in 2002 by Argentine entrepreneur Alejandro Bulgheroni, the company has grown into a vertically integrated platform covering crop production, sugar and ethanol manufacturing, and dairy operations. Adecoagro’s business model spans the full value chain, from seed selection and planting through harvesting, processing and distribution of commodities.

The company manages over 700,000 hectares of farmland across Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

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