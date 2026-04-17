Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Up 19.6% in March

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,671,376 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 6,413,362 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,497 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,705.9 days.

Fibra UNO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FBASF opened at $1.80 on Friday. Fibra UNO has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

Get Fibra UNO alerts:

About Fibra UNO

(Get Free Report)

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS: FBASF) is Mexico’s first real estate investment trust (REIT), established in March 2011. Headquartered in Mexico City, the company specializes in the acquisition, development and management of income-producing real estate assets. As a pioneer in the Mexican market, Fibra UNO introduced the FIBRA structure to provide investors with transparent access to a diversified property portfolio.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple asset classes, including office buildings, retail shopping centers, industrial warehouses, residential and hospitality properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.