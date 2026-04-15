Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th. Analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to post earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, April 24, 2026 at 12:00 AM ET.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $63.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.90 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 12.52%. On average, analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $54.71. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Westamerica Bancorporation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 40.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WABC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 354.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 7,286.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WABC

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ: WABC) is a California-based bank holding company that provides a comprehensive suite of commercial banking, trust and wealth management services. Through its primary subsidiary, Westamerica Bank, the company offers deposit products, lending solutions and treasury management to a diverse clientele that includes small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and individuals.

The company’s lending portfolio encompasses commercial real estate financing, agricultural loans, equipment financing and lines of credit designed to support working capital needs.

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