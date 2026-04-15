Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Commercial Metals in a report issued on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q4 2027 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

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Several other research firms have also commented on CMC. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Commercial Metals from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Commercial Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $65.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average is $67.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $84.87.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.02%.The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer J. Durbin sold 25,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $2,003,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 52,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,228,813.60. This represents a 32.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis V. Arriola acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.69 per share, with a total value of $149,380.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,986.22. This trade represents a 27.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Commercial Metals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,361,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,341,000 after buying an additional 91,104 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,641,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,629,000 after acquiring an additional 67,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,926,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,626,000 after acquiring an additional 86,749 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,823,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,474,000 after acquiring an additional 112,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,661,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

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Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is a leading global steel and metal recycler, manufacturer and fabricator based in Irving, Texas. The company operates an integrated network of scrap recycling facilities, electric arc furnace steel mills, metal fabrication plants and distribution centers. Through these operations, Commercial Metals collects and processes ferrous scrap to produce finished steel products and provides recycled metal to a variety of end markets.

In its steelmaking segment, CMC uses electric arc furnace technology to transform recycled scrap into reinforcing bar (rebar), merchant bar, coil and structural products.

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