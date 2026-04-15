TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWFG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TWFG in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TWFG from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TWFG from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded TWFG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on TWFG from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

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TWFG Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of TWFG stock opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 107.86 and a current ratio of 107.86. TWFG has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.36.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. TWFG had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.11%.The company had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TWFG will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TWFG

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWFG. Capital International Investors raised its position in TWFG by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 958,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after purchasing an additional 511,469 shares in the last quarter. Central Securities Corp purchased a new stake in TWFG during the third quarter valued at about $12,348,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in TWFG by 57.6% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 542,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after purchasing an additional 198,394 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of TWFG by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 255,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after buying an additional 164,355 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TWFG by 57.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after buying an additional 128,180 shares during the period.

TWFG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TWFG Insurance Services, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance distribution company that provides personal and commercial insurance solutions through a hybrid model of company-owned branches and franchised offices. The firm offers a broad spectrum of insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, umbrella, flood and specialty lines coverage, tailored to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses. By partnering with multiple insurance carriers, TWFG delivers competitive pricing and customized policy options designed to help clients manage risk and protect their assets.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Odessa, Texas, TWFG has expanded its network to serve customers across numerous U.S.

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