Top Lithium Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 12th

Amprius Technologies, Critical Metals, and Enovix are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies that explore for, mine, refine, or supply lithium and related materials used in lithium‑ion batteries. Investors buy them to gain exposure to demand from electric vehicles and energy storage, but they also face risks from commodity‑price volatility, long project lead times, regulatory/environmental issues, and potential technological or supply‑chain changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

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Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Critical Metals (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRML

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

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